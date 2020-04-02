Final Fantasy 7 Remake Combat Change Explained

It is no secret that the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake will come with a reworked combat system. No matter where you stand when it comes to the change, the developer is now here to explain why they did it.

According to the director Tetsuya Nomura, the action is the mainstream style right now which is the main reason why they change it up but to ensure that it is still a Final Fantasy game, they kept the numbers and stats that fly off enemies during combat.

They decided to have a Classic Mode so that those that are afraid of more action-heavy games will not be intimidated and not play the game. It was also added that Materia will play a bigger part in the game and developers are hoping that players that die in boss fights will change up their Materia before they try to see which works better.

What do you think about all these new changes made to the game?