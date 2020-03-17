Fast & Furious Game Affected By Movie Delay

It looks like fans of Fast & Furious franchise will have to wait a little longer before they can get their hand on the new game, Fast & Furious: Crossroads as the movie which was supposed to coincide with the game has been pushed back.

It was announced that the F9 movie will only be released in 2021 now with the coronavirus possibly deterring fans from going to the cinema. With the movie now push back, Codemasters is assessing if they should also move the game back.

The developer announces that the release date of the game is now uncertain but has not confirmed if there is going to be a delay or not. The original plan was to release the game in May 2020. They do not have an answer right now but hopefully, we will have an answer from the developer soon.