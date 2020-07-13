Far Cry 6 Announced With New Trailer & Release Date

We are not surprise to see Far Cry 6 during the Ubisoft Forward event as the game was previously leaked but Ubisoft has now officially debuted the game.

The game’s announcement was held back until the last day of the event. A new trailer was released showing Esposito as Anton Castillo showing his son a grenade and then giving it to him without the pin. He then asked his son to carry it to the street where people were already rioting and tell him this is how to rule the country.

The trailer ended with the release date for the game which has now been set to the 18th of February 2021. The game will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia along with the next-gen consoles, PS5 Xbox Series X when those arrive.

Ubisoft also had a few more interesting news to deliver during the event. Which was your favorite?