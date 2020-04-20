Facebook Gaming App Announced

Facebook is looking to release a new app that will focus on gaming. Here is what we know right now.

According to The New York Times, the app was supposed to be released in June this year but Facebook has now decided to release it ahead of time. Called Facebook Gaming, the app will focus on streamers whether you like to watch or stream content as it comes with a Go LIve feature that will make mobile streaming so much easier now.

The app will also allow Facebook users to play some popular Facebook games like Words and Uno with friends. At launch, the app will not come with advertising but it will be making money from a “star” system where viewers can offer tips to streamers and Facebook will take a cut from it. More monetization strategies will be offered in the future.

The new Facebook Gaming app will be arriving on the 20th of April.