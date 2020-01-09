Extremely Limited Aston Martin V12 Speedster Teased!

Aston Martin will also be offering a limited version of their own. Called the Aston Martin V12 Speedster, the automaker will only be building 88 units of these so there won’t be much to go around.

The upcoming model was teased with a new sketch. From what we can see, the vehicle’s design seems to have been inspired by the 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1 and the CC100 Speedster Concept from 2013. Powering it will be a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine that will be offering about 690hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The engine will be mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

What was also revealed was the fact that the vehicle will be released as a two-seater. The new Aston Martin V12 Speedster will be unveiled later this year with deliveries expected to start in the first quarter of 2021.

No word on how much this will be sold for but it was estimated to be about $983,000.