EVO 2020 Not Going Online Anymore

Initially, it was announced that the EVO 2020 will be going online but it looks like that too will no longer be happening.

The cancellation came in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Joey Cuellar, the now-fired president. It was also announced on Twitter that Tony Cannon will now be taking over as a CEO.

With the cancellation of the event, those that have also purchased a band for the event will now be refunded. They will also be making a donation to Project HOPE by the organizers. This also came after a few publishers announced that they have pulled out from EVO after the allegations including Bandai Namco, NeterRealm, and Capcom.

A few commentators have also come out to announce that they will not be a part of the event including James Chen and Maximillian Dood. In case you were not aware of it, a few pro gamers have been accused of sexual misconduct with minors.