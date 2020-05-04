EVO 2020 Goes Online After Event Got Cancelled

More events are being canceled due to the pandemic including Evo 2020 but while fans won’t be able to attend the event, they will still get to enjoy some Evo fun as the organizers announced that they will be bringing the event online this summer.

It was announced that the tickets will be refunded but they will still have an exciting online event. More details will be announced soon. In tournaments like Evo, it is important that the professionals get to fight it out face-to-face so it will be interesting to see how the organizers can make it happen online.

Another tournament that was also canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Pokemon World Championship. BlizzCon is still set for November at this point but we might still more changes come as the organizer continues to evaluate the situation. Other digital events like E3 2020, Gamescom and GDC have been canceled as well.