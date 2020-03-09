Everspace 2: Developers Did Not Want To Compete With Cyberpunk 2077

People can never predict the future but they can plan based on what they know, sadly for Everspace 2 developers, they had to make some timetable adjustment because Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed along with the new COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the developers, they had to cancel most of their GDC meetings with major platform holders and console co-publishing partners and that they had to set up conference calls for some of the events.

They have also decided to have the Steam Early Access released in December instead of September as CDPR announced that their highly anticipated game, Cyberpunk 2077 will be pushed back. Square Enix also announced that RPG game Outriders will also be released in September and the developer decided that they do not want their indie game to compete with these AAA games which made sense.

For now, the Alpha version of the game will be ending at the end of May while Beta will end in August.