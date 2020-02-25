Escape From Tarkov: Server Issue Still Ongoing

Some players noticed that Escape From Tarkov seems to have very long queue times when they wait to load into a raid and it looks like the developer, Battlestate Games is aware of the issue.

The team from the developer tweeted this week that they already have an update that was meant to reduce the loading times but after a series of updates and fixes, the server issue is still there. They continue to tweet that they are still working on the issue.

While it is nice that the developer is updating the fans on what they are working on and how they are aware of the issue but let’s hope that gets the issue fixed as soon as possible. The developer did try to make it up to their fans but offering their players some free in-game roubles for all the last time and gear.