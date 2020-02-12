Escape From Tarkov Makes Up For Server Issue With In-Game Money

A server issue over the weekend meant that some players could not get into Escape From Tarkov and the developer is making it up to them by offering some free in-game cash.

According to Battlestate Games, players will now have three days starting from the 10th of February to collect their free in-game cash. All they need to do is load up the game and they will find a letter in their messenger in the bottom right that then they can collect their roubles.

This is available even for players that did not play the game on the weekend and did not experience the server issues. While it might look generous, some players were still not too happy with the compensation as those that were kicked out mid-game risked losing their loot including those that they brought into the session with them but at least it is better than them just apologizing.