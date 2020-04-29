Epic Free Game To Have Tighter Security Now

Epic Store is looking to tighten up their security for the free games as they announce the new two-factor authentication process for those looking to claim the free game.

The new process will be implemented from now until the 12th of May. The feature will also have to be enabled in Setting as users will be asked to enabled it first before they claim the free game. According to Epic, the reason why they choose to add two-factor authentication was to protect user accounts from unauthorized access.

Hackers did manage to access some personal information of users with Epic Games accounts last year leading to Epic getting sued. The lawsuit was later dismissed but it did encourage Epic to improve on their security to prevent events like this from happening in the future.