Elder Scrolls Online Free ESO Plus Membership Announced

To encourage more people to play Elder Scrolls Online, Bethesda is now offering their fans more extra content for free as part of their special promotion.

From now until the 27th of April, everybody will be able to enjoy the benefits of ESO Plus which will include access to the game’s paid expansion and more. Players can play all the ESO’S DLC packs at no cost. This will include DLC like Imperial City, Orsinium, Thieves Guild, Dark Brotherhood, Shadows of the Hist, Morrowing, Clockwork City, Summerset and more.

Players will also get a 10% increase of XP, a gift of craft bag that can be used for unlimited storage of crafting materials. There will also be double bank space, double furnishing for houses and more.

The offer will be available on all platforms. After the promotion, the ESO Plus cost USD 15/ month. So what are you waiting for?