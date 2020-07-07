EA Sports UFC 4 Finally Getting Official Reveal

At this point, most of the details that we need to learn about the EA Sports UFC 4 are probably out there since there have been so many leaks but at least the game will be officially revealed soon as EA reveals the reveal date for the game.

EA releases a new poster for the game which will take place alongside the UFC 251 fight states. Talks about the game being made started last month when the website for the game started popping up.

It was also leaked that the game will be released on PS4 and Xbox One along with the PS5 and Xbox Series X when those consoles arrive. Previous leaked also revealed that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will also be seen in the game.

EA Sports UFC 4 will officially be revealed on the 11th of July so mark your calender.