E3 Only Taking A One Year Break But…

With E3 2020 canceled, the organizers made it clear that the event will be returning next year but don’t expect to see the exact same event in 2021.

According to E3’s official Twitter, the event will be back. However, it is hinted that the event will not look the same but we will have to see what changes they plan to make to bring the companies back. Before the cancellation, a few bigger companies were already starting to choose to stay out of E3.

E3 usually happens around this time every year. This year, the event was supposed to start on the 9th of June in LA but it was later canceled. With the conference canceled, game companies have chosen to hold their own live streams to reveal and announce their games.

What would you like to see E3 change for their future conferences?