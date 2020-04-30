Dying Light New DLC Will Bring Hellraid Back

Things might have been a little too quiet on the side of Hellraid but at least Dying Light fans will get a chance to play it now.

Techland will be releasing one more paid DLC expansion for Dying Light this summer. Called Dying Light: Hellraid, the new DLC will take place in Hellraid’s universe, a game that was supposed to be released by Techland back in 2013 on Xbox 360, PS3, and PC but was later delayed to 2014 before getting canceled in 2015.

While the DLC might be in another universe, the DLC will still have the same Dying LIght style of gameplay. According to the developer, they wanted to share a little bit of Hellraid to their fans and they feel that this would be the right way to do it.

Although we won’t get to see Hellraid from Techland, the studio is working on Dying Light 2 and a new unannounced IP.