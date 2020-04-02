DuckTales: Quackshot Was Actually Real

While we did not see much April Fools’ Day jokes this year, there were some pretty interesting ones like the one from Monster Boy that showed us an amazing DuckTales game concept. As much as we wished it was real, sadly, it was just a joke but the origin of the joke was far from fake.

One of the reasons why the game looked so professional and legitimate was because the game was the result of a real pitch made to Disney. They explained that they did work hard on the pitch to Disney but it never got licensed.

They found that it would be a shame to have it never see the light which was why they decided to release it as part of their April Fools Joke this year. With the fans coming back with so many positive response, we can’t help but wonder if Disney would actually give it a chance.