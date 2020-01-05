Dragon Quest 12: Wait Far From Over

Fans of the Dragon Quest franchise have been waiting a long time for Dragon Quest 12 to arrive but it looks like that is still far from happening as the game designer stepped out to clarify a few things.

According to Yuri Horii, the game is still “ways away” but added that they might be able to announce something in the near future. Of course, it is far from a promise but it does look like they are looking for ways to keep their fans involved.

The last Dragon Quest game we got was the Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age which was released back in 2018 on PC, PS4 and Nintendo 3DS. An enhanced version was released on the Nintendo Switch last year but that is all the fans can expect to have for the time being.