Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot New DLC Will Bring Super Saiyan God

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be getting its first DLC soon and the update will now allow Goku to achieve a new form.

More details about the DLC was revealed this week for “A New Power Awakens – Part 1”. The DLC will be coming in as part of the Ultimate Edition. For those that did not get that, it can also be bought separately.

In the new DLC, we’ll be continuing with Goku’s story including the part where he fights Beerus, the God of Destruction. Goku will be trained by Whis and players will also be able to unlock the Super Saiyan God form where Goku hair turns red and has higher speed.

Other than Goku, Vegeta will also be able to access this form. The DLC can be accessed at any time during the game and once unlocked, you can also use it in the base game. We do not have any details on what Part 2 will offer after this.