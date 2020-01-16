Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bad News For Anime Fans

The developer of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has just released a new and final trailer for their game just before the release of the game but if you are a fan of the anime and have not made it to the end yet, you might want to skip this trailer for now.

As we know that game will cover the event from Dragon Ball Z to Buu Saga and in the new trailer, we were all reminded of how it ended with the trailer focusing on the defeat of Kid Buu spoiler the final conclusion of the anime for a lot of the fans.

Of course, the game’s setting does suggest that it is not one for those that are just getting to know the series but don’t say we did not warn you.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be arriving on the 17th of January.