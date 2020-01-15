Doom Eternal New Trailer Focuses On Lore Of Game

We are not that far off from the release of Doom Eternal now and Id Software is looking to hype fans up with a new trailer for the game.

The new story trailer will shine more light on the lore of the game as it focuses on the characters Samual Hayden and the denizens of hell talking down to Doom Slayer. Well, the rest of the trailer showed Slayer ripping through Hell in the only way he knows how.

Original set to arrive a little early, the last announcement the developer made confirm that the game will be arriving on the 20th of March 2020 now. Invasion multiplayer mode will not arrive when the game arrives but it will be added to the game later on.

Those that pre-orders the game will also get the Doom 64. The game will be released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One with the Nintendo Switch version coming soon after.