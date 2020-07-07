Doom Eternal Coming To Switch Soon?

Doom Eternal was a huge success for the franchise and Switch players have been patiently waiting for their chance to play the game but so far, no date has been announced yet.

However, they will be getting an answer soon as Id Software Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin mentioned that the port which is being worked on right now by Panic Button will be revealed soon. He added that they do not have a date to announce right now but claim that they made huge progress with the game.

While it will have to be scaled-down because of the Switch, he is confident that the game will still as impressive as what the PC, PS4, and Xbox One players are getting. Switch players can also look forward to playing other AAA games including the BioShock: The Collection, Catherine: Full Body, The Outer Worlds, and more.