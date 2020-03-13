Doom Eternal Collector’s Edition Will Be Holding Back Some Things At Launch

The new Doom Eternal’s Collector’s Edition came with a lot of interesting features and items but not all of the goodies will be arriving when the game arrives.

Bethesda announce that the official soundtrack of the game which was supposed to be part of the Collector’s Edition are not ready to be shipped yet but they did add that they will deliver it as soon as it is ready. Other than the soundtrack, the rest of the items will still come with the game launches.

For those that pre-ordered the Collectors’ Edition, there will still a lossless digital code for the Doom soundtrack. Doom Eternal will be arriving on the 20th of March on PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One.

As upsetting as this is, at least it is nice that the developer is still trying to push it out as soon as possible.