Doom & Doom 2 Free Update On All Platforms

Both Doom and Doom 2 were re-released not too long ago and now the developers are giving both games a major upgrade bringing in new content including a quick-save option. Here is what we know right now.

The update was promised back in December and will be free to all that owns the first two Doom games on Xbox One, Switch, PS4, and PC. With the update, players will be able to play a variety of community-made episodes like Sigil. These will be free to download. The update will also boost the frame rate from 35fps to 60fps.

The update will also allow players to quick save and quick load from the pause screen as well just by tapping R1/RB. There will also be a few more changes like better level section screens, more setting options for brightness and aspect ratio and more.