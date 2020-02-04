Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Not Too Far Off

We might be getting a glimpse of what the Dodge Durano SRT Hellcat model soon as a new teaser video was released revealing some details as well as hinting that the vehicle will be in the upcoming Fast and Furious 9.

The clip showed a few interesting bits from the movie and in there is a sneak peek of the Hellcat. This was spotted at the 18-second mark in the video where the front quarter panel of the Durango was shown along with the Hellcat badge and then a Durango speeds past the camera showing off that huge air intake.

We still do not know how much the new Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will be offering but seeing as we were already pretty impressed with the 707hp engine, the next-gen model should probably be as impressive if not more.

Dodge will also be working on a 2021 Ram Rebel TRX model that will be fitted with a Hellcat engine.