Division 2: You Can Give The Dog Some Love Now

The new Warlords of New York also came with a puppy and the good news is that players will actually be able to pet the dog.

This feature has been something that game makers have been adding to their game and is slowly becoming something pretty popular with a Twitter page now dedicated to listing out games that allows you to pet the dog called Can You Pet The Dog.

The game has always had stray all over and players can actually choose to shoot them but not pet them. Well, that will change with the update. On top of that, one of the early safe houses to be unlocked in the game is an animal shelter so that made sense that petting is allowed now.

With that, fans have been asking when it was the cat’s turn to get the attention but there no word that that will be happening.