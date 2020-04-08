Disaster Report 4: The Wait Is Finally Over

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories is a game that fans have been waiting for years to get. The game was originally set to be released as a PS3 game back in 2011 but was later delayed a year. However, that was when the Tohoku Earthquake hit Japan and the game was canceled soon after.

With Granzella acquiring the rights to the game in 2014, they started working on the game once more but this time, it was going to be released on the PS4 console. The new game was created from the ground up and was eventually released in Japan in 2018.

However, it took about two years before the game is now ready to be released in the West making this the first game in the series to release in English in 13 years. The arrival time of the game is also smacked in the middle of a pandemic.

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories will be released on PC, Switch and PS4.