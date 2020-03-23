Disaster Report 4 Demo Ready To Be Tested

Those that have been waiting for Disaster Report 4 to be released will be happy to learn that the demo for the game is out now in English.

The game was originally set to be released for PS3 but was delayed and later canceled after the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. After being requested by fans, the developer announced the game once more in 2015 and was released in 2018 for Japan. Now, we are finally getting the game here.

The game emphasizes a lot on the decision that the player makes as each decision could affect the fate of the protagonist and those they encounter along the way. The game will be arriving in North America and Europe on the 7th of April for PS4, Switch, and PC.

While you wait, you might want to check out that demo which is available for both PS4 and Switch players with the PC version coming later.