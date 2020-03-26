Digital Version Of Dishonored Tabletop RPG Arrives

The Dishonored: the Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook which is available as a digital edition PDF has arrived and the good news is that players will be able to get their hands on it the moment they purchase it, unlike the physical version which is only available for pre-order now and will only be arriving in June.

Dishonored: The RPG will focus on the Empire of the Isles and has all the rules, background information and more for players to start their adventure. There is also a mini-campaign, The Oil Trail, and more.

The game will be arriving with 300 pages of the hardcover book along with some custom dice and cards. For those that want to get the PDF version now but still want the physical version, later on, they can email [email protected] to get a discount code for when they purchase the printed version.

Well, if you are stuck and home and looking for something to do right now, this could be it.