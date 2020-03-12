Destiny 2: New Bugs Reported With New Update

With the arrival of the new Season of the Worthy, players were eager to jump right in but things are not as smooth as the developer was hoping it would as players soon reported a few new bugs with the game after the update.

One bug that was pointed out was the requirements for the Rasputin’s Seraph bunkers. The current requirements are incorrect. Since this issue has been revealed, Bungie has already revealed the actual requirement list for the bunkers.

For EDZ, players will need to complete the challenges from Zavala, Shaxx, the Drifter, Banshee-44, or Hawthorne. Io bunker will require players to complete Flashpoint, Dungeon, or Raid challenges. As for Moon, the players will need to complete Strikes, Crucible matches, Gambit matches, and Nightmare Hunt challenges.

The new update which changes the armor system also exposed a few new bugs when you change the energy affinity of a Masterworked armor piece.