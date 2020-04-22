Death Stranding: Wait Not Over For PC Players

When Death Stranding was announced, it was revealed that PC players will have to wait longer to get their hands on the game. The last release date was supposed to be in June but it looks like PC users will have to wait a little longer now.

Kojima Productions announced that the PC version of the game will be arriving a month later now. The studio had to send all of their employees home to work after one employee tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Instead of the 2nd of June, the game will only be arriving on the 14th of July now. When it does arrive, Death Stranding will be available on Steam and the Epic Game Store. The PC port will come with higher frame rates so that those that are playing on a powerful PC and enjoy the breathtaking graphics.