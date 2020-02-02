Death Stranding Update Will Let You Hike With Less Hassle

Death Stranding developer has continued to release updates for the game to improve the gameplay and the latest one will have something most fans would welcome.

The latest patch for the PS4 game will allow players to turn off the BT Encounter Warning. This warning would go off everything you are in a BT infested area forcing players to watch the cutscene which is unskippable. The new toggle in the game will allow players to choose if they would like the extended warning to appear every time they encounter BTs or only when they come across the enemy for the first time.

The update will be very welcome since BTs are not usually a threat and players don’t really have to be too concern about it.

While the game is only available on PS4 now, the PC version is set to be released sometime this summer.