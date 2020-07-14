Deadly Premonition 2 Addresses Transphobic Content

As nice as Deadly Premonition 2 is, some players have also expressed their disappointment at the game for their treatment of transgender characters in the game.

According to players, the game’s character including Francis, the hero of the game will he often misgender the characters or use their deadname and fans were not too happy that this is happening especially after the previous game explored trans issues.

According to Swery, the scene will be edited although he did not specify which. He also apologizes for it and added that his action might have hurt transgender people and that it was not the intention they had.

He also added that more checks will be made to the game and asked that players to not hate his characters since the fault is his. We do not know when the patch will be arriving but it is nice to see that the developer is not ignoring their fans.