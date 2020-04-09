Dead Space Creator Talks Next Major Game

Striking Distance, the new studio that appointed Dead Space’s Glen Schofield as CEO has already started working on a new age that Schofield thinks will be more than just a Triple-A game.

According to Schofield, Striking Distance is looking to expand the lore of PUBG with their new project and referred to their new project as a “quad-A” game because of its goal. They did not really mention what the next project is just but he seems pretty confident that it is going to be major.

He added that he does not have to fit a game into any framework like Call of Duty and that he has more creative freedom with it so create the game that he wants to play. As amazing as it sounds, it is all just talk right now as there is nothing to show yet but hopefully we will see something from this new studio soon.