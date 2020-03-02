Dead Or Alive: Hair Color Preference Will Cost You

Dead or Alive 6 will come with a new update that will allow players to change the hair color of the characters but it won’t be for free.

To change the hair color, players will have to use a Premium Ticket which costs $1 each. It was also revealed that previously purchase colors will not remain unlocked which means you will have to pay every time you change the color and not just once for a specific color.

The fans are of course not too happy with the news with some even reaching out to Team NInja to confirm whether it is a bug but they were reassured that it was part of the plan. The update will be exclusive to PS4 players only.

This is only adding to all the frustration as the game is already known for being pretty pricey with the first season pass costing a whopping $93.