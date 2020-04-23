Dead Cells Free Update Addes New Items, Enemies & More

A new free update will be released for Dead Cells and this time, it will include some new enemies, outfits, and achievements. Here is what we know now.

Called The Bestiary Update, the new update will come with eight new normal offices, three new starred offices and also six new mobs. The update will also bring new Half-Life themed items including the crowbar weapon and med packs.

The update would add six brand new enemies with three of them being biome specific and three to be found throughout various levels at different Boss Cells. Active skills will now have eleven new offices and eight new normal offices including Ice, Fire, Bleed, or Poison.

Players will also be happy to learn about the three new outfits with two linked to the secrets and lore of The Bad Seed DLC. The update will be available on Switch, PS4, PC, and Xbox One.