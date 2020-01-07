Dacia SE Twenty Special Edition Model Detailed

Dacia will be celebrating two decades of Renault ownership with the launch of a new special edition version of their Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV Stepway, and Duster. Here is what we know right now.

The SE Twenty Special Edition model will come in to sit on top of the Comfort Spec model and will come with a unique side decal to indicate that this is a special edition model. It will also be fitted with black side mirror housings, a blue center cap for the wheels and more.

On the inside, the vehicle’s seat will be wrapped in blue mesh fabric inserts, blue air vent surrounds, special floor mats and more. Other features like the reversing camera, a multi-view camera, parking sensors, and blind-spot warning will also come as standard on all models.

The Sandero Stepway and Logan MCV Stepway SE Twenty will be priced at $14,764 and $16,725 while the Duster SE Twenty will retail for $20,451.