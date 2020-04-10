Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Be Waiting For Next-Gen Console Fans

While CDPR has confirmed that the upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 will be released for the next=gen consoles including both PS5 and Xbox Series X, consoles buyers won’t be able to get their hands on the game when the console arrives.

According to the developer, the next-gen version of the game is expected to come later. Of course, for the Microsoft console, the game will get the update and cross-gen availability which means next-gen players will get to play it but if want to play the actual next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, they will have to wait a little longer.

Since Sony has not said if PS5 will be doing the same or not, we won’t know if PS5 players will get to play the PS4 version when they buy the console. For now, Cyberpunk 2077 release date is still set for September. Let’s hope things will stay the same.