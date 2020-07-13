Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Be Supporting Microsoft’s Subscription Service

It was confirmed this week that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be offered on the Xbox Game Pass. This was confirmed on Twitter which Radek Grabowski from CDPR confirming that “No Game Pass plans” for the game.

This came after the rumor about Microsoft paying third-party developers a free to launch their game on the Xbox Game Pass started makings its rounds online. For now, the game is set to be released on Xbox One, PS4, and PC when it arrives on the 19th of November. The developer also confirm that the game will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X when that console arrives and that the upgrades will be available for free so you don’t have to wait for the console to arrive before buying the game.

While Cyberpunk 2077 will not be offered on the Game Pass at the start, it might still be added in the future as The Witcher 3 is currently on the Xbox Game Pass.