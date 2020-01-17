Cyberpunk 2077: Wait Not Close To Being Over!

Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the most hyped-up games at this point. After The Witcher 3, fans of CDPR have been looking forward to seeing how well the developer can make a futuristic theme game but it looks like we will have to wait a little longer than expected.

With all the reveals and Keanu Reeves taking the stage and all, the fans are all hyped up about the game but it was now been announced that instead of a 16th of April release date, the game will only be arriving on the 17th of September on all platform.

According to CDPR, the game is currently playable and complete but there is still more work to be done and with Night City being so complex and big, they needed more time to finish playtesting and polishing the game before it is ready for release.

This is very disappointing as fans have been waiting for the game for some time now but if it means a smoother and much more enjoyable experience, what is an extra few months of wait time. Right?