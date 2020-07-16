Cyberpunk 2077 Slums Design Shown Off

We will have to wait a few more months before we can actually get our hands on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 as the game was pushed back a few times now but the developer is making sure that more details trickle out to keep us excited.

On their Twitter account, we got to see Santa Domingo, the oldest area in Night City that is where corporations test out their industrial projects. The area is full with new factories but also the slums and that inequality is made obvious in these images.

The upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 will be arriving in November and will be released on the Xbox One and PS4 but it will also be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X later on. Those that purchase the game now will get a free upgrade to the new console version if they want to so you don’t have to wait for the release of the new console to start playing the game first.