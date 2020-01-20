Cyberpunk 2077: PS5 & Xbox Series X Version Not Happening Yet

When it was announced that Cyberpunk 2077 was going to be pushed back a few months, fans automatically assume that the developer did it so that they can match the game closer to the release of the next-gen consoles but it looks like that is far from what is happening now.

According to CDPR, the new launch date will put the game close to the next-gen console but it was added that there are actually no plans to develope the game for the new consoles. The developer added that for now, the game will only be offered on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Of course, that does not mean it will never be available for the next-gen console as the developer is clearly thinking out it but for now, they want to focus on making the game perfect for the current generation first.

Fans will now have to wait a few more months before they can get their hands on the game but if it means that they will be getting a more polish version, most of them won’t really mind it.