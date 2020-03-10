Cyberpunk 2077 Playable On Nvidia’s GeForce Now Too

Another platform where fans can play the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 has been announced. Nvidia announced that the highly anticipated game will be available on GeForce Now when it arrives with RTX support.

What this means is that even if your PC can’t support the game, you can still stream the game and experience the wonderful Night City. GeForce Now has not been officially released yet but it has left beta. Currently, it allows subscribers to stream games from their Steam and Epic Games Store accounts.

However, there was also some issue with some publishers like 2K Games, Activision and Bethesda pulling their games out of the service for various reasons. Luckily, it looks like there will not be any issue with Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be arriving on the 17th of September and will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC and also Google’s Stadia.