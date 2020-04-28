Cyberpunk 2077: New Leaked Details Show Adult Content Warnings

We are a few months away from the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and more details about the game are slowly leaking out with the latest one showing the rating of the game when it arrives.

It does not really surprise us that the game actually got an 18+ only rating based on their past game. PCGamesn reported that the Brazil classification board published the rating for the game and was later screenshotted and posted on Reddit before it was taken down.

Luckily for the developer, the leaked does not reveal much about what the game will be offering with the only warnings being that the game will contain Sexual Content, Drugs, and Extreme Violence which we were already expecting from them.

The page also listed intense sex scenes and illicit drug use. Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on the 17th of September on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.