Cyberpunk 2077 : Limited Xbox One X Announced

While most people will be waiting for the new Xbox console to arrive, if you are still considering the Xbox One X console, Microsoft has now announced a limited edition version.

In anticipation of the release of the highly anticipated CDPR game Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft has announced that they will now offer a Limited Edition Xbox One X console bundle. The console will be released in June while the controller is already available right now.

The console will come with an amazing cybernetic design with glowing elements, bright panels, and color-shifting effects. The console will also come with a 1TB hard drive. Only 45000 units will be available in the selected market so there won’t be much to go around.

There are also a few other Cyberpunk 2077 theme accessory to go with the console bundle like the Limited Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand that has the same design as the console and also the Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition Seagate Game Drives.