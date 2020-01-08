Current Dodge Challenger Not Leaving Anytime Soon

The Dodge Challenger might have been around for a few years now but according to the reports, the vehicle might stick around for a few more years.

According to Mopar Insiders, Dodge plans to keep building and selling the current Dodge Challenger until 2023. It was added that when Dodge is really ready to release a new Dodge Challenger, it will be built alongside the outgoing version for a few months at their Canada plant.

At this point, it has been speculated that the production for the next-gen Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger could be starting in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For now, Dodge will focus on working with an ACR-badge version of the Dodge Challenger. We can also expect to see more versions and new trim levels offered in the near future to keep the car relevant for a little longer.