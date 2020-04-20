Cuphead Offers Amazing Sale To Celebrate Birthday

It might not feel like it but Cuphead has already been around for a few now on the Nintendo Switch and to celebrate that, the developer is offering a huge sale for the game so if you have not played it before and have been looking to give it a try, now is your chance.

The game will be getting a 25% discount on the Eshop now so the new discounted game price will be $15 now. It is not often that this game gets a discount so you might want to take advantage of it well you still can. The discount will be around until the 25th of April.

Sadly, the discount is only for those living in the US. Those in the UK and Australia have reported that the game was still being offered a full price. Cuphead will also be getting a new DLC this year called The Delicious Last Course which will bring in a new character called Ms. Calica.