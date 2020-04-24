CS:GO & Team Fortress Leaked Source Code Not That Important

The source code for CS: GO and Team Fortress 2 was recently leaked online which might sound like bad news to Valve but according to the latest report, the leak might not be that important.

It was reported that the leaked source code has actually been public knowledge for some time now and is only becoming mainstream now. The files in question were dated for 2017/2018 which means it is nothing new.

While that might be the case, the fact that there is a leak could mean that hackers can run remote code execution and put in malicious mode into the player’s account anytime. Some player-run servers have already shut down to protect their user.

Valve has since come out to explain that they have found no reason for players to be alarmed or avoid the builds but added that they will continue to investigate the situation and update players accordingly.