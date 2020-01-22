Cruise First Autonomous Vehicle Will Not Be A Car

Cruise, the new autonomous vehicle division by General Motors could be showing off their first-ever autonomous vehicle soon but before you get too excited, do take note that it might not be a car.

According to GM, the vehicle will be unveiled at an event in San Francisco and according to Ray Wert, the Cruise spokesman, the vehicle “is definitely not a car”. We also know that it will be an EV model that is designed to operate with no driver but we will have to wait until GM unveils it to see what they mean by it not being a car.

Since it is an autonomous vehicle, what makes it interesting will be the interior which should be designed to be more efficient when it comes to space since there is no need for steering or controls usually needed by the driver to control the vehicle.

All these questions should be answered in a few hour’s time so stay tuned.