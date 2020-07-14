Civilization 6 DLC Pack Brings New Game Mode

Civilization 6 will be getting, even more, update soon with the new DLC pack coming with a few more goodies for the game.

Players can choose to get the New Frontier Pass which will come with the expansion or just get the DLC separately. The pack will come with a new mode called Secret Societies which will bring secret societies to the world. Discovering one will unlock some unique Governer.

Once found, the player will get to be a part of the association for the rest of the game and form alliance with other players who are also a member. The new Ethiopia pack will also bring in a new civilization, new buildings, and new districts to the game.

The new Ethiopia Pack will be arriving on the 23rd of July. The DLC will also be offered to all the console releases as well. The New Frontier Pass will come with six content with this being the second content of the bundle.