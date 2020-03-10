Call Of Duty: Warzone Will Let You Carry Over Modern Warfare Progress

The new Call of Duty: Warzone has been announced and while it will be coming in as a standalone game, it looks like fans that own the Modern Warfare would still benefit from having the game.

While fans can just get the new Warzone without owning Modern Warefare, those that do own the Modern Warfare game can carry their progress over to the new game. According to Activision, the new game will have a “unified progression” which means content that has been unlocked in the Modern Warfare game like Operators, weapons, Battle Pass items and more can also be used in Warzone and the progress players make in Warzone can also be carried over to Modern Warfare.

The new Warzone game will also support cross-play which means you will be competing with players from other console and PC. The new model will take place in Verdansk. It will also come with a new mechanic called The Gulag where players will have a chance to return back to the map after getting eliminated if they can beat another eliminated players in a 1v1 battle.

Call of Duty: Warzone will be released on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC and the 10th of March.